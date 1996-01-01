15. Gene Expression
Mutations
15. Gene Expression Mutations
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
The Cri-du-chat (cat's cry) syndrome is a condition in which a piece or region of chromosome 5 is deleted, resulting in the absence of all genes in that area. Infants with this condition have a cry that sounds like a cat. This is an example of:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
point mutation
B
chromosomal mutation
C
Copy number variation
D
wild-type variation