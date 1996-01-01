18. Biotechnology
Gel Electrophoresis
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
The diagram shown below is a DNA fingerprint of the mother, father, and son.
Carefully analyze the DNA bands and identify how many DNA bands are common among the three individuals.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
One band only
B
Two bands only
C
Three bonds only
D
Five bands only