13. Mendelian Genetics
Monohybrid Crosses
Huntington's disease is a heritable condition resulting from CAG trinucleotide repeat expansion on chromosome 4p specifically in the huntingtin (HTT) gene. This is an example of:
A
sex-linked inheritance
B
autosomal inheritance
C
Y- linked inheritance
D
X-linked inheritance