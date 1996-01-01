12. Meiosis
Genes & Alleles
12. Meiosis Genes & Alleles
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
An alloploid plant species C was created by two plant species A and B. If the diploid number of alloploid species C is 24 what will be the diploid number of species A and B respectively?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Species A=8, Species B=4
B
Species A=30, Species B=18
C
Species A=14, Species B=10
D
Species A=11, Species B=13