45. Nervous System
Neurons and Action Potentials
13PRACTICE PROBLEM
Assume that we have presynaptic cell A and presynaptic cell B that are simultaneously releasing action potentials causing two EPSPs directed toward a single postsynaptic cell C. What type of summation is this?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Temporal
B
Spatial
C
Rhythmic
D
Exponential