11. Cell Division
Cancer
11. Cell Division Cancer
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Proto-oncogenes code for proteins that regulate programmed cell death. If these genes mutate and turn into cancer-causing oncogenes, what will be the consequence to the cells when the apoptotic function is compromised?
Proto-oncogenes code for proteins that regulate programmed cell death. If these genes mutate and turn into cancer-causing oncogenes, what will be the consequence to the cells when the apoptotic function is compromised?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
It will allow the cancer cells to survive longer.
B
It will make cancer invulnerable to any treatment.
C
It will make the cancer cells reproduce more quickly.
D
It will make cancer mutate into a more dangerous form.