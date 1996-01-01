8. Respiration
Chemiosmosis
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Chemiosmosis is another pathway of ATP production that utilizes a proton gradient. Since protons cannot freely pass the phospholipid bilayered membrane, H+ ions move down their concentration gradient with the help of hydrophilic tunnels called:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
aquaporins
B
ATP synthase
C
Potassium channels
D
Sodium channels