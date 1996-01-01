40. Circulatory System
Gas Exchange
40. Circulatory System Gas Exchange
19PRACTICE PROBLEM
The oxygen dissociation curve of high-altitude deer mice hemoglobin is shifted to the left as compared to low-altitude deer mice hemoglobin. In this context, identify which of the following statements is incorrect.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
High-altitude deer mice hemoglobin has a higher oxygen-binding affinity.
B
The P50 of low-altitude deer mice is lower.
C
The high-altitude deer mice hemoglobin becomes saturated with oxygen at a lower partial pressure of oxygen (PO2).
D
Variations in globin genes appear to be the cause of increased oxygen-affinity of hemoglobin in high-altitude deer mice.