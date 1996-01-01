41. Immune System
41. Immune System Adaptive Immunity
There is an emerging body of evidence on the need for and timing of a booster dose for the currently available COVID-19 vaccines. What is the benefit of taking booster dose(s)?
A
It is important to elicit a primary immune response against a pathogen in the body.
B
The constituents of the booster dose kill the pathogen when it enters the body.
C
It restores body's immunity against a pathogen to protective levels as memory for that pathogen deteriorates over time.
D
All of the above.