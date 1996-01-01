8. Respiration
Chemiosmosis
8. Respiration Chemiosmosis
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
The electron transport chain refers to the protein complexes that accept and pass electrons down the chain while pumping protons across the membrane. In the case of aerobic respiration, the final complex in the electron transport chain passes the electrons to form:
The electron transport chain refers to the protein complexes that accept and pass electrons down the chain while pumping protons across the membrane. In the case of aerobic respiration, the final complex in the electron transport chain passes the electrons to form:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
H2O
B
CO2
C
N2O
D
CH3