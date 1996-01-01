26. Prokaryotes
Prokaryote Lineages
26. Prokaryotes Prokaryote Lineages
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Based on a wide variety of morphological, biochemical, and molecular characters, prokaryotes can be divided into two lineages, the _________ and the _________.
Based on a wide variety of morphological, biochemical, and molecular characters, prokaryotes can be divided into two lineages, the _________ and the _________.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Eukarya, Archaea
B
Bacteria, Archaea
C
Eukarya, Bacteria
D
Bacteria, Protista