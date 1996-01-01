11. Cell Division
Organization of DNA in the Cell
11. Cell Division Organization of DNA in the Cell
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
Provided an image of two human chromosomes, identify which of the following gives the correct labels.
Provided an image of two human chromosomes, identify which of the following gives the correct labels.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.-Analogous chromosome; 2.-Telomere; 3.-Kinetochore
B
1.-Homologous chromosome; 2.-Centromere; 3.-P-arm
C
1.-Homologous chromosome; 2.-Centromere; 3.-Sister chromatids
D
1.-Analogous chromosome; 2.-Telomere; 3.-Centromere