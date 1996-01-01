28. Plants
Nonvascular Plants
28. Plants Nonvascular Plants
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
If plants and insects both existed for the first 300 million years after plants first evolved, why was pollination by insects not common in that period, as it is today?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
because insects at that time would not have been able to use nectar as food
B
because insects were flightless at the time
C
because plants were dominated by non-flowering plants at that time
D
because nectars did not have a sweet taste at that time