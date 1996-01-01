52. Ecosystems
Ecosystems
20PRACTICE PROBLEM
The Nubian Sandstone Aquifer System is considered the world's largest known fossil water aquifer system. The following can threaten the quantity of water in the aquifer system except:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Overharvesting
B
Impervious paved surfaces
C
Changes in precipitation
D
Soil contamination