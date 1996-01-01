11. Cell Division
Cell Cycle Regulation
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Cyclins are proteins that participate in the progression of a cell by activating the cyclin-dependent kinase enzymes that are essential for the cell cycle to proceed. There are multiple types of cyclins in humans. At what particular phase in the cell cycle does the M cyclin peak significantly?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Gap 1 phase
B
Synthesis phase
C
Gap 2 phase
D
Mitotic phase