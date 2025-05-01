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4. Biomolecules
Proteins
4. Biomolecules

Proteins: Videos & Practice Problems

Video LessonsPracticeWorksheet
36 problems
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Helpful Calculators for These Questions

Protein Molecular Weight Calculator

Calculate protein MW from FASTA or raw sequence, plus mass↔moles conversion

Hemoglobin Oxygen Dissociation Calculator

Calculate hemoglobin oxygen saturation, P50, Hill coefficient, and Bohr effect with step-by-step explanations