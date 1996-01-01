11. Cell Division
Introduction to Cell Division Practice Problems
6 problems
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
All blood cells originate from the stem cell within the bone marrow. When the stem cell divides, it becomes an immature blood cell. This immature blood cell again divides to develop into mature cells which can be red blood cells, white blood cells, or platelets. Which events trigger the bone marrow to produce and release more white blood cells?
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Why is it important for a cell to undergo DNA synthesis before it can proceed to cell division?
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify which technique splits an embryo in half and then places it in the mother's uterus to develop.
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Cloning is a technique in which scientists make exact genetic copies of living organisms. In most cases, bacteria are used to make copies in the lab. Why is this so?