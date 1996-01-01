Developmental Biology Practice Problems
In flies, frogs, and chicks, gradients of ______ determine the future antero-posterior and dorso-ventral axes of the developing embryo.
The internal program of events and sequence of morphological changes by which a cell commits suicide is collectively called:
Induced pluripotent stem cells are the cells derived from skin or blood cells that are reprogrammed into an ____ pluripotent state.
Walter Gehring discovered the conservation of the tool-kit gene by using the eyeless gene. He put the mouse's eyeless gene into the fruit fly. What happened to the fruit fly in his experiment?
Cell _____ refers to the process when a cell changes from one type to a differentiated one, while gene ______ is the process of gene activation.
Hox genes, such as those in flies, are controlled by a cascade of regulatory genes. During the developmental stage, the structure is refined into broad sections, smaller sections, and actual body segments. What will happen if the regulatory gene expressed at the initial stage of the cascade mutates or is disrupted?
A Mexican cavefish spends its entire life in the dark with no need for vision. Scientists recently discovered that a mutation in the cavefish gene cystathionine beta-synthase 'a' (cbsa) inhibits the blood flow to the cavefish's eyes during its development as an embryo. Which of the following is a result of this mutation?
A ♀ Drosophila has two mutant alleles of the bicoid gene, which act as a morphogen during Drosophila development and is essential for establishing the anterior end of the fly. Its larva will have
Which of the following correctly depicts the cell lineage of a cell that produces three cells? Apoptosis is shown by "X".