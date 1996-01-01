Musculoskeletal System Practice Problems
Four individuals are actively engaged in four different sports, which are listed below. Which of the following sports is most likely to increase the proportion of slow-twitch fibers?
Which of the following is the most expensive mode of animal locomotion that requires more energy per unit body mass per unit distance?
A long-distance runner is likely to have a ______ proportion of __________ muscles.
Determine what will happen to the number of muscle cells in a person who does weight training.
Which of the following is/are relatively high in slow-twitch muscle fibers as compared to fast-twitch muscle fibers?
Which of the following molecules binds Ca+ ions released by the sarcoplasmic reticulum?
Which of the following neurotransmitters is released by motor neurons at the neuromuscular junction?
Identify which of the following proteins is NOT a component of the thin filaments of the sarcomere.
In an antagonistic muscle pair, the contracting muscle is referred to as the ________, and the relaxing muscle is referred to as the _________.
The skeleton which consists of fluid held under pressure that gives the hydra its body shape and support for muscle action is called ______.
What is the primary advantage of having a hydrostatic skeleton such as in hydra and earthworms?
Earthworms have a type of movement in which rhythmic waves of muscle contractions are produced from head to tail. This movement is called _____.
Which body structure of earthworms grips the ground and provides traction as they move?