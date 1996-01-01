Sensory System Practice Problems
Aside from maintaining the colony's population, which of the following is the primary function of the queen bee in a hive?
In a beehive, queen bees release ______ pheromone, while the workers release ______ pheromone.
The chemoreceptors among bees use ______ cues from the queen bee to direct their behavior and activity within the beehive.
Pheromones are subdivided into several categories depending on the purpose of their production. Identify which of the following pairs is matched incorrectly.
Sharks have special receptors located around their heads that help them search for prey. Whenever a fish hides under the sand, these receptors can detect the fish's heartbeat, thus helping the shark locate the prey's location. These receptors among sharks are an example of:
Fish use their lateral-line organs to detect local water movements produced by other animals moving in the water. In this way, they can sense danger from potential predators before actual bodily contact occurs. The lateral-line organs among fish are an example of:
Identify which of the following is the process in which the external stimulus is converted into an internal signal in the form of the action potential.
When we enter a dark room after prolonged exposure to sunlight, our pupils dilate in order for our retina to gain access to more light. The cones in our eyes increase in sensitivity as a reaction to darkness. This process in our sensory system is called:
The queen bee has a crucial role in the colony. Without it, the colony will decline, the workers will stop performing their activities, and the colony will become disorganized. For workers, what is the cue that tells them that the queen is already old or sick?
How do social insects, such as ants, utilize trail pheromones to gather their resources?
During sound transduction, the nerve endings transform the _____ into _____ which travel along the auditory nerve to the brain.
The ossicles, which are part of the middle ear, amplify the sound and send _____ to the inner ear, which converts this into electrical impulses.
___________ are specialized mechanoreceptor cells that detect sound in vertebrate animals.
Which of the following statements best describes the function of the cochlea in the human ear?
Continuous exposure to extremely loud music can damage ______ part of the inner ear.
______________ is a sense that allows an organism to detect the Earth's magnetic field.
Which of the following statements best describes the functions of the Gustatory and Olfactory receptors?
The process by which the senses become less sensitive to constant stimuli is called ___________.