35.0 mL of 0.120 M NaOH 35.0\(\text{ mL of }\)0.120\(\text{ M NaOH}\) is mixed with 20.0 mL of 0.150 M HCl 20.0\(\text{ mL of }\)0.150\(\text{ M HCl}\) . After complete reaction, what is the final hydroxide ion concentration, [ O H − ] [OH^-] , in the total volume? Give your answer to 2 significant figures.