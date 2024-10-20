ALLIED Health Mark the chiral centers in the following molecules, if any, with an asterisk (*).
(a) <IMAGE>
Threonine, an amino acid
ALLIED Health Mark the chiral centers in the following molecules, if any, with an asterisk (*).
(d) <IMAGE>
Tramadol, an analgesic
ALLIED Health Mark the chiral centers in the following molecules, if any, with an asterisk (*).
(d) <IMAGE>
Dihydroxyacetone, used in spray tanning
ALLIED Health Mark the chiral centers in the following molecules, if any, with an asterisk (*):
(d) <IMAGE>
Dihydroxyacetone phosphate, an intermediate in the metabolism of carbohydrates