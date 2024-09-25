Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Chirality Chirality refers to the geometric property of a molecule that makes it non-superimposable on its mirror image. A chiral molecule typically has four different substituents attached to a central carbon atom, creating two distinct forms known as enantiomers. Understanding chirality is crucial for determining whether a compound can exist in multiple forms that differ in spatial arrangement.

Enantiomers Enantiomers are a pair of molecules that are mirror images of each other but cannot be superimposed. They often exhibit different optical activities, meaning they rotate plane-polarized light in opposite directions. Identifying enantiomers is essential in organic chemistry, especially in the context of pharmaceuticals, where different enantiomers can have vastly different biological effects.