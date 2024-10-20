Textbook Question
Draw the condensed structural formulas for a and b and line-angle formulas for c and d:
c. 3-ethylbenzoic acid
49
views
Draw the condensed structural formulas for a and b and line-angle formulas for c and d:
c. 3-ethylbenzoic acid
Draw the condensed structural formulas and write the IUPAC names for two structural isomers of the carboxylic acids that have the molecular formula C4H8O2 . (14.1)
Write the IUPAC and common names, if any, for each of the following: (14.1, 14.3)
a. <IMAGE>
Draw the condensed structural formulas for a and b and line-angle formulas for c and d: (14.1, 14.3)
c. 3-bromopentanoic acid
Draw the line-angle formula and write the IUPAC name for each of the following: (14.1)
a. A carboxylic acid that has the formula C6H12O2, with no substituents
Write the IUPAC and common names, if any, of the carboxylate salts produced in problem 14.11