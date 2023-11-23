Write the IUPAC and common names, if any, for each of the following:
a.
Draw the condensed structural formulas for a and b and line-angle formulas for c and d:
c. 3-bromopentanoic acid
Draw the line-angle formula and write the IUPAC name for each of the following:
a. A carboxylic acid that has the formula C6H12O2, with no substituents
Write the IUPAC and common names, if any, of the carboxylate salts produced in problem 14.11
a. formic acid
b. 3-chloropropanoic acid
c. benzoic acid
Draw the structures of the following compounds and use dashed lines to indicate where they form hydrogen bonds to other molecules of the same kind: (i) formic acid
If the substituent name of the OH group is hydroxy in the presence of a carboxylic acid, provide the systematic name for the following compound.