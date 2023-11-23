Draw the condensed structural formulas for a and b and line-angle formulas for c and d:
c. 3-bromopentanoic acid
Draw the line-angle formula and write the IUPAC name for each of the following:
a. A carboxylic acid that has the formula C6H12O2, with no substituents
Write the IUPAC and common names, if any, of the carboxylate salts produced in problem 14.11
a. formic acid
b. 3-chloropropanoic acid
c. benzoic acid
In the following pairs of compounds, which would you expect to be more soluble in water? Why?
a. C8H17COOH or CH3CH2CH2COOH
If the substituent name of the OH group is hydroxy in the presence of a carboxylic acid, provide the systematic name for the following compound.