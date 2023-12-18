Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Amino Acid Structure Amino acids are organic compounds composed of a central carbon atom, an amino group (-NH2), a carboxyl group (-COOH), a hydrogen atom, and a variable R group (side chain). The structure of amino acids can change with pH due to the ionization of these functional groups, affecting their charge and solubility.

Peptide Bond Formation Peptides are formed by the linkage of amino acids through peptide bonds, which are covalent bonds created via a dehydration reaction between the carboxyl group of one amino acid and the amino group of another. Understanding how these bonds form and how they influence the overall structure of dipeptides and tripeptides is essential for analyzing their behavior at different pH levels.