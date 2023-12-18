Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Brønsted-Lowry Theory of Acids and Bases The Brønsted-Lowry theory defines acids as proton donors and bases as proton acceptors. This framework helps in understanding the strength of bases by evaluating their ability to accept protons. In this context, comparing trimethylamine and ammonia involves analyzing their respective tendencies to accept protons from acids. Recommended video: Guided course 01:45 01:45 Bronsted Lowry Acids & Bases Example 3

Base Strength and pKa Values Base strength is often assessed through the pKa values of their conjugate acids. A lower pKa value indicates a stronger acid, which corresponds to a weaker base. By comparing the pKa values of the conjugate acids of trimethylamine and ammonia, one can determine which base is stronger and predict the direction of the reaction. Recommended video: Guided course 00:50 00:50 Acid and Base Strength Concept 3