Basicity Basicity refers to the ability of a substance to accept protons (H+) or donate electron pairs. In organic chemistry, stronger bases are typically characterized by their ability to stabilize the positive charge that results from protonation. The strength of a base can be influenced by factors such as electronegativity, steric hindrance, and resonance effects.

Amine Structure Amines are organic compounds derived from ammonia by replacing one or more hydrogen atoms with alkyl or aryl groups. The structure of an amine affects its basicity; for instance, primary and secondary amines are generally stronger bases than tertiary amines due to steric hindrance that can impede protonation. The presence of electron-donating groups can also enhance basicity.