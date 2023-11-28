Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Chirality Chirality refers to the geometric property of a molecule having non-superimposable mirror images, much like left and right hands. In amino acids, chirality arises from the presence of a chiral carbon atom, which is bonded to four different groups. This property is crucial in biochemistry, as the chirality of amino acids can influence protein structure and function. Recommended video: Guided course 1:39 1:39 Chirality Example 1

Amino Acids Amino acids are organic compounds that serve as the building blocks of proteins. There are 20 standard amino acids, each characterized by a central carbon atom, an amino group, a carboxyl group, a hydrogen atom, and a variable side chain (R group). The specific properties of the side chain determine the amino acid's characteristics and its role in protein synthesis. Recommended video: Guided course 3:03 3:03 Amino Acid Catabolism: Amino Group Example 2