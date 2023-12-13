Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Polarity of Amino Acids Amino acids have varying side chains that can be polar or nonpolar. Polar amino acids, like lysine and aspartic acid, interact favorably with water due to their ability to form hydrogen bonds. In contrast, nonpolar amino acids, such as alanine and leucine, tend to be hydrophobic and do not interact well with water, making them less soluble.

Hydrophilicity vs. Hydrophobicity Hydrophilicity refers to the affinity of a substance for water, while hydrophobicity indicates a lack of affinity. Peptides with more hydrophilic (water-attracting) amino acids, like lysine and aspartic acid, are generally more soluble in water. Conversely, peptides with hydrophobic amino acids are less soluble due to their tendency to avoid water.