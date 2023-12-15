Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Protease Function Proteases are enzymes that catalyze the breakdown of proteins into smaller peptides or amino acids by cleaving the peptide bonds. This biological function is crucial for various processes, including digestion, cell signaling, and the regulation of cellular functions. By facilitating protein degradation, proteases help maintain cellular homeostasis and enable the recycling of amino acids for new protein synthesis.

Types of Proteases Proteases can be classified into several categories based on their active site and mechanism of action, including serine proteases, cysteine proteases, aspartic proteases, and metalloproteases. Each type has distinct characteristics and functions, such as serine proteases, which utilize a serine residue in their active site to perform hydrolysis. Understanding these classifications helps in determining the specific roles of proteases in biological systems.