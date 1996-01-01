18. Amino Acids and Proteins
Tertiary Protein Structure
Problem 18.86a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
How do the following noncovalent interactions help to stabilize the tertiary and quaternary structure of a protein? Give an example of a pair of amino acids that could give rise to each interaction.
a. Hydrophobic interactions
5
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Tertiary Protein Structure Concept 1 with a bite sized video explanation from Jules BrunoStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice