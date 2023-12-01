18. Amino Acids and Proteins
Summary of Protein Structure
1:38 minutes
Open QuestionOpen Question
Indicate whether each of the following statements describes a primary, secondary, tertiary, or quaternary protein structure:
______ a) Hydrophobic R groups seeking a nonpolar environment move toward the inside of the folded protein.
______ b) Protein chains of collagen form a polypeptide chain composed of 3 alpha helices.
______ c) An active protein contains 4 tertiary subunits.
______ d) Two polypeptide chains held together by disulfide bridges.
Verified Solution
1m
Play a video:
4
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Summary of Protein Structure Concept 1 with a bite sized video explanation from Jules BrunoStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice