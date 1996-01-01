18. Amino Acids and Proteins
Summary of Protein Structure
Determine which of the following statements describes a tertiary structure of a protein.
Three polypeptide chains interact to form a biologically active protein.
Hydrogen bonds form between adjacent segments of the backbones of the same protein to form its creased structure.
Nonpolar side chains are repelled by water and move to the interior of the protein.
Amino acids react in a condensation reaction to form a peptide bond.
