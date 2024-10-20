Which of the following could be the possible name of enzyme that involves the transference of a phosphate group between substrates?
19. Enzymes
Enzyme Classification
- Multiple Choice
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following enzyme name and function is incorrectly matched?
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following statements is true of ethanal reductase?
- Multiple Choice
Identify the class and subclass of an enzyme that catalyzes the following reaction.
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following catalyzes the given reaction involving a triglyceride?
- Textbook Question
Describe the reactions that you would expect these enzymes to catalyze.
b. Aspartate transaminase
- Textbook Question
Name the enzyme whose substrate is
a. Urea
- Textbook Question
Answer questions (a)–(e) concerning the following reaction:
<IMAGE>
b. Since hydrogens are removed, the enzyme belongs to what subclass of the enzyme class from part (a)?
- Textbook Question
Answer questions (a)–(e) concerning the following reaction:
<IMAGE>
c. What is the substrate for the reaction as written?
- Textbook Question
"Answer questions (a)–(e) concerning the following reaction:
<IMAGE>
d. What is the product for the reaction as written?
- Textbook Question
Name an enzyme that acts on each molecule.
c. DNA
- Textbook Question
What general kinds of reactions do the following types of enzymes catalyze?
b. Decarboxylases
- Textbook Question
Name an enzyme that acts on each molecule.
a. Lactose
- Textbook Question
What general kinds of reactions do the following types of enzymes catalyze?
c. Lipases
- Textbook Question
Name an enzyme that acts on each molecule.
a. Amylose