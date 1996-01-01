19. Enzymes
Enzyme Classification
Multiple ChoiceMultiple Choice
Which of the following statements is true of ethanal reductase?
A
It represents a hydrolase that acts upon the ethanol substrate to oxidize it.
B
It represents an oxidoreductase that acts upon the ethanal substrate to oxidize it.
C
It represents a lyase that acts upon the ethanal enzyme to reduce it.
D
It represents an oxidoreductase that acts upon the ethanal substrate to reduce it.
4
