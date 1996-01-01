19. Enzymes
Enzyme Classification
Multiple ChoiceMultiple Choice
Which of the following enzyme name and function is incorrectly matched?
A
Glucose Oxidase – Catalyzes the oxidation of the glucose molecule.
B
Sucrase – Catalyzes the hydrolysis of sucrose.
C
Deaminase – Catalyzes the addition of NH3 to a substrate.
D
Pepsin – Catalyzes the digestion of proteins from food that is consumed.
2
Watch next
Master Common Naming Concept 1 with a bite sized video explanation from Jules BrunoStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 18 videos