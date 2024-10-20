Multiple Choice
Which of the following triacylglycerols cannot undergo an oxidation reaction?
146
views
Which of the following triacylglycerols cannot undergo an oxidation reaction?
Match each of the following statements with hydrogenation (A), Acid-Catalyzed Hydrolysis (B), Saponification (C) or Oxidation (D).
I. ____ Glycerol is one of the products created.
II. ____ C=O bonds are created in the process.
III. ____ C=C bonds are converted to C–C bonds in the process.
IV. ____ Salts of fatty acids are some of the products created.