Bronsted Lowry Acids & Bases Concept 1

Hey, guys, In this new video, we're gonna take a look at another type of acids and bases and probably the most important of the three Bronston Laurie. So here we're gonna say it was in 1923 when Bronston and Laurie developed a new definition for acids and bases. Iranians devised Arrhenius acids and bases near the end of the hundreds. And it was in the new century 1923 where these two guys helped to make that definition a little bit better, we're gonna say, according to their definition and acid was considered to be a Proton donor. And when we say proton, we mean h plus. So this first definition still goes in hand with the Iranians definition because the Iranian acid is something that increases H plus concentration when dissolved in water, Bronston Laurie still agreed with that. They said that we agreed and acid should have an H plus where they disagreed though Bronston or didn't believe that a base needed an O. H. Minus to be a base, what they said instead, waas. If the acid donates h plus, then the base must accept the H plus, so their new definition for a base. Waas bases are proton, which means H plus except er's. So this is where they differed from Arrhenius. So what we're gonna say here is we're gonna say, unlike acids and bases for radius these we could use in solutions that we're not just made up of water and we're gonna stay here. Arrhenius assets say their H plus um, they increase h plus brassell. Laurie says they give h plus, so both agree. So you can say that Arrhenius acids are Bronston Laurie acids. Now, we're also gonna say here that according to Bronston Laurie, a base except H plus why would a base except H plus because it has lone pairs or it has a negative charge? Something positives of something negative naturally are attracted to one another. This kind of goes in line with Arrhenius a little bit because, according to Iranian, we have to produce O. H minus H minus is negative. So it could except h plus. So there's a little bit of disagreement, but also a little bit of agreement in terms of basis. Now we're gonna say that Bronston Laurie acids and bases are always occurring in pairs, which we call conjugate acid base pairs. And what you need to remember is that conjugate acid base pairs differ by only one hydrogen. So a good example is we have ht. Well, we could have o h minus. We could have a three plus here. These two are conjugate acid base pairs. They're only different by one H water has to h is o H minus. Only has one. And you're gonna say that these two could be conjugate acid base pairs as well. H 30 plus has three h is h 20 has to their Onley different by one h plus. So that's what we mean by conjugate acid base pairs.

