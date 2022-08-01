Bronsted Lowry Acids & Bases Example 4

now that we've done that one. Let's take a look, at example, too. An example to we have to do the same thing once again. So here we have seeing negative, but all of a sudden it becomes H. C n. How did that happen? The C N must have accepted in H plus because it's accepting the H plus. It's a base. Who's giving it that h plus? It must have been the water water gives away an H plus, making it an acid. When water gives away the H plus, what happens to the water? The water becomes O H minus. So here we would say that this is the conjugate base. Whatever you are, you're conjugate is the opposite. So if this is a base, this is a conjugate acid. And then, based on that, we'd say that these two, our congregants of one another and then these two also and just realize water acts as a base in the first example. But as an acid in the second, something that can act as an acid or base, we said, was called AMFA Terek. So water is the best example of an AMFA Terek species, depending on what it's next to, it could act as either an acid or base. It's always be careful and we know that this has to be the base because it's negative. We're still using the rules we've learned before. And if we go back upto water, actually how do we know H f is the acid in H 20 is the base Because, remember, they're both going to have HK connected toe on electoral negative element. F and O are both in the same period. Remember we said when you're in the same period, what do we look at? We look at electoral negativity, so HF is definitely a stronger acid than H 20 As a result, HF must be the acid H 20 must be the base. So the rules we learned earlier play a huge role in what we're doing right now. Here I gave us the product. So is easy to say who was the acid and who was the base. But on your exam, you may not get that luxury. Your professor might just give you HF plus water and ask you what is what are your products. So you still have to remember who would be the stronger acid. That person will be the acid who the other would have to be the base. Now that we've seen that, let's take a look at practice questions one and two. So for this one, we're asking which of the following is a Bronston Laurie acid, So I'll give you guys a huge help here. Remember, Bronson Laurie Acid has to have h positive in there. Has to have a check if it doesn't have agents out. Second for something to give away an H H needs to be connected, so something that is electoral negative. So if age is connected to an electro negative element, it's gonna make a polar bond. If that bond is polar, that means it's reactive. That means I can break it and take that age plus off what bonds or not polar. While if H was connected to itself, this would be a non polar bond. So as a result, H two does not represent an acid. Also, who else? We could also say that h, when it's connected to see their electoral negativity, are not that far off from one another. So they're electro negativity. They're very similar so we would expect that bond not to be polar. So as a result, if you have h connected to carbon, we would expect that to not be an acidic bond. So I gave you guys to huge helps to help you figure out which one of these could be a Bronston Laurie acid. Use the rules that we've learned earlier to identify something as either an acid or base that will help guide you to what's a Bronston Laurie acid for this particular question?

