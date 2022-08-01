Bronsted Lowry Acids & Bases Example 3

Hey, guys, In this new video, we're gonna put to practice some of the concepts we learned about Bronston, Laurie acids and bases. So let's take a look at the first example here. It says identify the acid, the base, the conjugate acid and the conjugate base based in the following reactions. So here we have HF acquis plus H +20 acquis, which gives us f minus acquis plus h +30 plus. So remember, what does a Bronston Laurie acid do? It gives away h plus. Ah, Bronstein Laurie based on the other hand, will accept that h plus. So if we take a look here we have HF but then look what happens to the h f. It becomes f minus. What must have happened that HF gave away an H plus to the water because it gave its H plus away. It's the acid. The water, on the other hand, accepted that h plus, that's how it became a three plus over here. So here, this must be the base. Then we're gonna say HF gives away an H plus to become F minus. Since we're taking away an H plus, this must be the conjugate base H 20 accepts an H plus to give us a check. +30 plus So H +30 plus must be the conjugate acid. We're gonna say that these two are connected together as our conjugate acid base pair. And then these two are connected together as our other set of conjugate acid base pairs. Remember, we talked about this earlier The only differ by one hydrogen if they're different by one h their congregants of each other.

