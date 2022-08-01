Bronsted Lowry Acids & Bases Example 2

for example, to we're doing the complete opposite. Now we're looking for a conjugate assets, so that means ad and h plus. Remember, adding a positive to you makes you more positive. So you become mawr Positive number line again. Okay, so let's add an H to it, so it becomes HV 205 Just add the H to the front of the compound. That's all you have to do. Not to the center to the side Here was negative. Two. When I add an H plus, it becomes more positive, so it jumps up to negative one. So our compound now is V H V 205 minus one. Now that you guys have seen how to do conjugate acids and bases, I want you guys to attempt to do practice. Question one and practice question, too. Good luck.

