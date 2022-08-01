Covalent Bonds Example 2

Skip to main content
which of the following compounds is expected to have the lowest boiling point. So here we have A. L. I. B. R. Latina, bromide, we have sulfur dioxide, we have sodium metal, we have zinc chloride and then we have led. All right, so low boiling points is indicative of co violent compounds. Now, before we even talk about that, realize that we have sodium metal and we have LED metals. When you think about medals in everyday life, you see metal structures, you see that they're pretty strong and rigid. We'd expect them to have higher boiling points. So see and erupt A and D. Are compounds composed of a metal in this case lithium and zinc with a non metal in terms of bromine and chlorine. So they would represent ionic compounds. Ionic compounds tend to have higher boiling points. B is the answer because we have sulfur with oxygen. We have only non metals bonded together. So this represents a covalin compound which tends to have a lower boiling point.
