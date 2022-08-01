Covalent Bonds Concept 1

So with covalin bonding, we say that a key feature of covalin compounds is where molecular bonds involves sharing a valence electrons between non metals. Remember covalin compounds only involved non metals recall they do this in order to achieve eight valence electrons or a filled outer shell like the noble gases. Now we're gonna say with this idea we have what's called the octet rule and the duet role with the octet rule. That's when an element reacts in order to achieve eight valence electrons. And with the duet rule, this is specifically for the element of hydrogen. Here it reacts in order to achieve two valence electrons. Doing this helps it to establish a filled outer shell like the noble gas of helium. Remember from hydrogen to helium, hydrogen only needs to gain one more electron to be just like the noble gas of helium. So just remember non metals are forming bonds in order to obtain electron arrangements like the noble gases. They do this to fulfill either the octet rule or the duet rule in terms of hydrogen

Hide transcripts