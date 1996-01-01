Covalent Bonds Concept 3

When it comes to the properties of the covalin compounds, we can take a look at their physical states, their conductivity as well as their temperature. Now, we're going to say because of the nature of their sharing of valence electrons, they can exist in any of the three states of matter at room temperature, so they can exist as solids, liquids or gasses. In terms of conductivity, we're going to say that they represent poor electrical conductors and that's because they're not easily dissolved when I place them in a solvent like water. And then also, we're going to say here that in terms of temperature, they tend to have lower melting points and lower boiling points.

