Covalent Bonds Concept 2

So with the duet rule and the octet rule, remember hydrogen follows the duet rule. Here we have two hydrogen. Both of their electron configurations are one S. One. If they can gain one electron they can become one s. two and become just like the noble gases helium. When it comes to covalin bonds though there is no transferring of electrons. It's the sharing of valence electrons. So what they do here is that they each share their one valence electron. So basically they don't have sole possession of both electrons they're sharing amongst each other. That gives each of them an electron configuration of one s. 2. Just like the noble gases in terms of helium, other non metals they have more shells and therefore they want to follow the octet rule. If we take a look here at flooring. Flooring is one S. 22 S 22 P five. If you get 22 P. Six, it can become just like the noble gas of neon. What each foreign decides to do is they decide to share their one electron. So here neither one has sole position of both electrons within this bond. They're sharing them with each other. And in that way they each can have the two P six electron configuration that the desire doing this allows them to have or mimic the electron configuration of neon. So in both instances, the duet rule and the octet rule allows for a double gas to mimic the electron configuration or electron arrangement of the nearest noble gases to them. Yeah.

