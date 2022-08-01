Dipole Moment (Simplified) Example 1

here, It says which of the following represents the most electro negative alkaline earth metal. All right, so this question is actually easier than it appears. You don't need to look at the electro negative values you don't even need toe. Remember the pattern because there's only one alkaline earth metal presented here. The only element that's an outline. Earth metal is beryllium. So the answer here is deep. But remember, the general trend is, as we head to the top right corner of the periodic table are electro negativity will increase. So just keep in mind this general periodic trend for electro negativity.

