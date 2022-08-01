Dipole Moment (Simplified) Concept 1

Now, before we can talk about dipole moments, we have to take a look at electoral negativity. We're going to say it's the measurement of an element's ability to attract electrons to itself. So basically the higher electro negativity value as an element, the more you desire electrons near you, We're gonna say 1932. It was the American chemist Linus Pauling who proposed electro negativity values for the elements. I thought this was good to include because at this point we've heard a lot about chemist from Germany, from Russia, from France. We don't usually hear too much about old school chemists from the U. S. Here. We're going to say that the periodic trend of electro negativity is as removing from left or two right across a period and going up a group. Our electro negativity should increase. So electro negativity increases in this movement. And we're gonna say, as we head towards the top right, basically are electro negativity is increasing. Now, remember we said that electro negativity is the elements ability to attract electrons to itself. The noble gases are perfect. They don't really want electrons. Of course there are exceptions to this in the form of krypton and xenon. They exist in the sweet spot of group ate a where they could accompany additional electrons to themselves to help make different types of lewis dot structures. But what's most important in this graph is that flooring is the most electoral negative. Easy way to remember that is in college. We're all looking for that. Perfect 4.0, flooring is 4.0 in terms of electro negativity. Okay, so as we head towards flooring things become more and more electoral negative. All right. So this is the basic trend that you need to keep in mind when talking about electro negativity as a periodic trend

