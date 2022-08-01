Dipole Moment (Simplified) Example 2

Skip to main content
Calculate the difference in electro negativity values between carbon and flooring. So here we still have the image of carbon connected to flooring. We have the presence of a depot area because the difference between them should be greater than .4. Now let's complete what exactly the value is On our periodic table. The electro negativity value of flooring is four And that of carbon is 2.5. So here we're gonna say difference and electro negativity equals the higher electro negativity value in this case 4.0 - the smaller one of 2.5. When we do that, we get a difference of 1.5 which is option deep. And again, since the difference exceeds .4, we know that this compound has a dipole moment. And as a result we use a depot arrow to illustrate that. Remember the depo arrow itself points towards the more electro negative element within the bond.
